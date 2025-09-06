Benson Boone sings Harry Styles’ ‘Sign of the Times’ in packed arena

Benson Boone stirred a wave of nostalgia and excitement as he surprised fans with a special rendition of Harry Styles’ Sign of the Times.

After kicking off his American Heart world tour in late August, the Beautiful Things hitmaker brought the series of concerts to New York on Friday, September 5, performing at iconic Madison Square Garden.

Amid a setlist packed with his own hits, Boone, described as a "golden prodigy" by a legendary rocker and Queen guitarist Brian May, delivered a stunning performance of the One Direction star’s 2017 debut solo single.

Sign of the Times is originally from the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker’s self-titled album Harry Styles.

For the unversed, American Heart Tour is the 23-year-old's first all-arena tour, named for his second album American Heart, which was released in June.

He began the tour on off on August 22, at Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota and slated to continue across North America and Europe through November.

The In The Stars singer has multiple shows scheduled throughout September and October in major cities, including Baltimore, Nashville, Houston, and Los Angeles.

The tour will move to Europe in late October and November, with dates in cities such as London, Amsterdam, and Paris.

Morever, singer-songwriter Elliot James Reay will also join Boone for many of the North American dates.