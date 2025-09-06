Blake Lively appears hesitant during uneasy return to public eye

Blake Lively appeared uneasy as she returned to the spotlight in New York on Friday, marking her first public appearance since months of legal battles and the collapse of her friendship with Taylor Swift.

The 38 year old actress attended the Glossy Pop NYC event to promote her haircare brand, Blake Brown, yet fans and insiders noticed she seemed far from her usual confident self.

Those who were watching said that she appeared nervous, speaking quickly and repeating herself.

One insider shared, “Blake seemed really nervous speaking at Glossy Pop. She was talking fast and giving long-winded answers. She said ‘umm’ a lot and repeated things she said.”

At one point, she even apologised to people sitting on the side of the stage because her back was turned toward them.

Lively's awkwardness came after months of heavy headlines, as she's been embroiled in a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, while also being dragged into his now-dismissed $400 million countersuit.

The situation even pulled in her longtime friendship with Swift, leaving the actress to retreat from the spotlight until now.

Still, once she warmed up, the Another Simple Favor actress gave glimpses of her charm, as she joked about a fan from Canada, saying they could have just hitched a ride with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The actress also admitted that she disliked filming social media clips, revealing that a TikTok she recently posted actually been filmed months before.

Furthermore, Blake summed it up herself when she told the crowd, “I’m a very, very shy person and I always say this, but I’m in a very strange industry to be shy.”