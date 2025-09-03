Chris Martin cheers Dakota Johnson at premiere after breakup

Chris Martin showed support for his former partner Dakota Johnson only three months after their breakup.

The Coldplay singer used his Wembley concert to give a surprise mention to Johnson’s new film Splitsville, which she both starred in and produced.

The movie has already been receiving praise from critics and audiences, meanwhile Martin’s words on stage brought even more attention to it.

The pair ended their eight year relationship earlier this summer. At the time neither of them spoken out publicly about the split, allowing rumours to circulate without confirmation.

However, the singer's decision to support his ex lover so openly suggested that their split was far more amicable than many expected.

Fans who witnessed the moment quickly posted it online, with some speculating about a possible reunion. Whereas, others applauded the All My Love singer for showing such maturity, calling it proof of his gracious reputation after relationships end.

The singer has been known for keeping good ties with former partners, as his bond with ex wife Gwyneth Paltrow set the tone years ago when the two introduced the idea of a “conscious uncoupling.”

Even after divorce, Paltrow described Martin as a steady and supportive figure in her life.

Scarlett Johnson's movie Splitsville take on complicated love stories, highlighted her talent not only as an actress but also as a producer.