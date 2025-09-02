Howard Stern cancelled? The truth behind his controversial return plans

Howard Stern sparks speculation after 'SiriusXM' cancellation

Howard Stern’s much-anticipated return to his SiriusXM show has reportedly been cancelled at the last minute.

The 71-year-old host, known for his comedy and controversial celebrity interviews, left fans disappointed with the sudden update.

According to Daily Mail, Stern announced his decision via an email sent to his 95 employees on Labour Day evening, urging them to stay calm.

A source close to the development told the outlet that “Stern’s decision comes as a result of frustration over the new contract he’s been negotiating with the satellite/online radio company.”

Meanwhile, other reports suggest his choice may be linked to the deteriorating health of his mother, Ray Schiffman Stern.

On Tuesday, September 2, The Howard Stern Show’s social accounts posted, “Howard Stern will now speak Monday, September 8.”

Earlier in February 2022, the shock jock candidly shared his struggles on-air, saying, “It rips my heart out. I don’t want my mom to be uncomfortable. I just want to fix her. I'm so tired and exhausted. Think of five other words for exhausted and tired and that's what I am. I'm so depressed. I mentioned this on the air yesterday that my mom's not doing well. She's just in a lot of pain, you know? Physical pain.”

This comes after Stern teased his return on Tuesday, September 2, writing, “Fired? Retiring? Canceled? Bye-Bye Booey? Howard Stern will speak. Tuesday, September 2. Only on @siriusxm #Howard100.”

Notably, Stern’s $500M, five-year contract with SiriusXM is set to expire at the end of this year.