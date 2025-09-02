Elizabeth Hurley weighs in on Billy Ray Cyrus relationship

Elizabeth Hurley has recently weighed in on her relationship with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus.

The Royals star described this year “joyous” as she reflected on new romance and career milestone in a new interview with HELLO! magazine.

As far as professional achievement is concerned, Hurley revealed that this year “marks my 30th year working with the Estée Lauder Companies and my 30th year as the Global Ambassador for the Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, which is the most meaningful work of my life”.

The Passenger 57 actress pointed out that she along with her team “helped raise over a billion dollars” for life-saving breast cancer research.

On the personal front, Hurley confessed she met and fell in love with her current boyfriend.

“So yes, a good year,” she declared.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Serving Sara star also shared some rare moments that make her happy during the day.

“My friends, family, Billy Ray, my dogs, my parrot and my new tortoise James,” confessed the 60-year-old.

Hurley dished that she’s stayed in England all summer for the first time ever and “loved every moment”.

The actress and model also learned playing the guitar from her new beau, Ray Cyrus.

“Right now, I’m appalling, but I’m hoping to improve!” she added.

Meanwhile, Hurley and Ray Cyrus went public with their romance back in April.

For the unversed, the actress was previously married to Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011 and also dated late Australian cricketer Shane Warne and British actor Hugh Grant.