Emily Atack makes bombshell revelation about her sexual assault

Emily Atack has recently made shocking revelation on being sexually assaulted throughout her career.

The English actress, who rose to fame with her show, The Inbetweeners in 2008, spoke to Radio Times and opened up about the issues with sexual harassment.

For the unversed, the actress explored online sexual harassment on a daily basis in her 2023 documentary, Emily Atack: Asking For It.

When asked if she would like to do another documentary, Emily replied, “Yes, I want to do one on intimacy coordinators, and I’m going to start having conversations about it soon.”

The actress mentioned that there’s a “defensiveness about it, because they feel like they’re being accused of something they haven’t even done yet”.

“Intimacy coordinators are there for support if you feel uncomfortable, whether you’re a man or a woman,” remarked the 35-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress reflected on being sexually assaulted at her work whether it’s the actual set or at a wrap party.

“And since the #MeToo movement, it shows that people are listening and that there has to be a shift in behaviour on sets,” pointed out Emily.

However, she praised Rivals because she felt “safe all the time” as she worked with intimacy coordinators.

Before concluding, Emily added, “We have to do a lot of sexual scenes and we’re very looked after. It’s a really positive thing.”

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in Channel 5 psychological drama The Rumour, based on the bestselling novel by Lesley Kara.