Dwayne Johnson addresses transformation for 'The Smashing Machine'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on 'The Smashing Machine' transformation

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised fans with a striking new look as he arrived at the Venice International Film Festival on Monday, September 1.

The 53-year-old actor and former pro wrestler appeared noticeably slimmer than in his recent role in The Smashing Machine, where he takes on the challenging portrayal of legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr.

Directed and written by Benny Safdie, the sports drama marks a significant transformation for Johnson, who spoke about the physical and emotional commitment behind it.

“This transformation was something I was really hungry to do,” he said, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I had been very fortunate to have the career that I’ve had over the years and to make the films that I’ve made, but there was just a voice inside of me, a little voice that said, ‘Well, what if I could do more, I want to do more and what does that look like?’”

The film tells the story of Kerr’s rise as a mixed martial arts and UFC icon. Emily Blunt stars alongside Johnson as Kerr’s then-wife, Dawn.

The duo walked the red carpet together at multiple festival events, with the movie’s premiere earning a powerful 15-minute standing ovation.

Video captured inside the theater showed Johnson overcome with emotion, wiping away tears as he stood beside Blunt and Kerr. Safdie was also visibly moved, sinking to his knees during the applause.

Kerr himself expressed his gratitude on social media, reflecting on what it meant to see his story told on screen.

“I am still in disbelief that this is real,” he wrote.

“I am so proud of the work DJ put into becoming The Smashing Machine. I have so much gratitude, humility and respect for [every little] detail production uncovered. Can't wait to share this experience with the world.”

Johnson responded with a heartfelt message of his own, writing, “Love you brotha. Your life, changed mine.”

The Smashing Machine is set to hit theaters on October 3, bringing audiences the powerful true story of Mark Kerr’s life both inside and outside the ring.