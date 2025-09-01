Inside Prince William's 'royalty with a small R' philosophy as change nears

Prince William reportedly wants a more 'stable' life for his family than he had growing up

Prince William is doubling down on his “royalty with a small R” philosophy as he and Princess Kate prepare for the next chapter of their lives alongside kids George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Speaking to The Mirror, Royal expert Jennie Bond explained the future king's motivation behind his new approach to royal life.

“William is focused on creating a stable and private family life: the kind he never had when he was growing up. And so he wants to keep his family firmly rooted,” Bond said.

“He’s already defined the way he wants to do things: he calls it royalty with a small R. I think a ‘forever’ home at Forest Lodge is in keeping with that philosophy.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move from Adelaide Cottage, their four-bedroom residence, into Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park later this year. The eight-bedroom property will serve as their permanent base, even after William ascends the throne.

But not everyone is convinced the couple can avoid London completely.

Royal commentator Hugo Vickers told Page Six, “They will have to have a London base… The king has to be somewhere convenient to the centre of government.”

For now, William and Kate remain focused on raising Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, away from the spotlight, keeping family life at the heart of their future.