Archaeologists discover 1.8-million-year-old human jawbone in Georgia

Archaeologists in Georgia have discovered a 1.8-million-year-old human jawbone at the Orozmoni archaeological site, making it one of the oldest human artifacts ever found outside of Africa.

According to the scientists, the fossil could offer significant indications into some of the earliest prehistoric human settlements in Eurasia.

The ancient mandible was unearthed at the Ozmoni site, which is approximately 62 miles southwest of the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, in a prehistoric goldmine smaller than two parking spaces.

Experts said that a newly discovered human jawbone is one of the oldest remains of early humans found outside of Africa.

The bone is thought to belong to Homo erectus, a hunter gatherer species that scientists believe began migrating out of Africa approximately two million years ago.

The discovery of the lower jawbone offers impactful clues about the migration patterns and settlement of these early humans as they scattered from Africa into Eurasia.

The professor of stone age archeology at Ilia State University in Tbilisi, Giorgi Bidzinashvili, said, “The study of the early human and fossil animal remains from Orozmani will allow us to determine the lifestyle of the first colonizers of Eurasia.”

He further explained, “We think Orozami can give us big information about humankind.”

This discovery of the lower jawbone is the latest significant find in a region already known for its prehistoric human remains.

In the nearby village of Dmanisi, 1.8-million-year-old skulls have been previously found.

Every year, archeologists discover Homo erectus remains at the Orozmoni evacuation site.

In addition, a recent anthropology graduate from the University of Rhode Island in the U.S. said, “On my second day (on the dig) I found a nice little ankle bone.”