Devon Walker breaks silence on ‘SNL’ exit

Devon Walker on moving on from 'Saturday Night Live'

Devon Walker is closing the chapter on his time at Saturday Night Live, describing the experience as both rewarding and challenging.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the comedian revealed why he felt the timing was right to step away from the iconic sketch show.

“To be frank, I guess the best way I put it is like me and the show kind of looked at each other and we decided together that it was time to go our separate ways,” Walker said.

“I think I felt ready to leave the show, and I think the show felt ready to leave me.”

Walker, who joined the cast in 2022, admitted that the job required sacrifices that weighed heavily on him.

“Being on the show has been a life commitment,” he explained, adding that there were “a lot of life stuff” moments he missed out on while filming.

“I was just ready to do something else. We both felt like it was time. I think that me and the show are both ready to turn the page.”

The comedian formally announced his departure last week on Instagram, posting a written statement alongside photos from his time on the show.

“To me, jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages. Some of em last for a long time if we’re lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they’re not,” he wrote.

Reflecting on his three seasons with SNL, Walker didn’t shy away from acknowledging the highs and lows.

“Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell. But we … made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f–ked up lil family.”

He humorously captioned the post, “me and baby broke up.”

Walker, 34, is one of several cast members not returning for Season 51, which kicks off in October.

Others departing include Heidi Gardner, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim. The exits follow SNL creator Lorne Michaels’ recent comments hinting at significant cast shakeups ahead of the new season.

For Walker, stepping away is less about leaving behind a career milestone and more about moving forward. As he put it, he’s simply “ready to do a different version of my life.”