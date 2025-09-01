Sheridan Smith breaks down over 'hardest role yet' in 'I Fought The Law'

Sheridan Smith reflects on her 'hardest role yet' in recent interview

Sheridan Smith is opening up about her new role in ITV’s I Fought The Law, as she reflects on the “hardest thing she’s ever done.”

The actress, who is currently gearing up to play Ann Ming in the new four-part series, paid tribute to the real-life woman for standing up to the legal establishment.

Sheridan broke down in tears as she described Ann Ming as someone who had the courage to break free from the shackles of ancient law and fight for justice for her daughter.

In the show, the actress portrays the empowering role of a mother who discovers her daughter’s body and takes the next essential steps—regardless of what the law allows.

During an exclusive event, the 44-year-old said, “It definitely is the hardest thing I've ever done. I just wanted to make Ann proud and give her story the justice it deserves.

"I was emotionally attached to the whole thing very early on. I just couldn't believe what she'd been through, and how everyone around her had got it so wrong.”

For the unversed, the series is scheduled to be released on August 31, 2025.