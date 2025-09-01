Lady Louise Windsor prepares for future on her own terms

Lady Louise Windsor was joined by her rumoured boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp

The Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward are considered progressive royals when it comes to raising their children.

The royal couple have taken major step to prepare their children for a future outside the working Royal Family, according to royal author Sean Smith.

Speaking to GB News, Mr. Smith said there is no pressure placed on Lady Louise Windsor, 21, or James, Earl of Wesses, 17, to take on official roles in the monarchy.

He explained: 'I think Sophie and Edward have been careful to prepare their children for a life outside the working Royal Family. I am confident that there will not be any pressure on Louise and James.'

For context, Lady Louise is currently studying at the University of St Andrews, while James continues his education at school.

Mr. Smith described Louise as a unique figure among her royal cousins. 'Louise is the only young woman of her age in the Royal Family, and I am sure she will be a great success at whatever she decides to do,' he said.

It comes after Prince Edward and Sophie's first-born competed at the Ashfields Carriage and Polo Club near Great Dunmow and is continuing to compete in the National Carriage Driving Championships on Saturday, was joined by her rumoured boyfriend, Felix da Silva-Clamp.

The accomplished royal driver inherited her passion for carriage driving from her late grandfather, prince Philip, who championed the equestrian for decades.