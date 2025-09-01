Snoop Dogg finally speaks out after outrage at queer movie reaction

Snoop Dogg found himself at the center of debate after his comments about Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear stirred anger online.

The rapper admitted that he felt “scared to go to the movies” when he saw a same sex couple appear in the animated film, but later explained that he was only caught off guard because he was watching it with his grandson.

The 53 year old star cleared the air on social media and said he never meant to offend the LGBTQ community, saying: “All my gay friends [know] what’s up, they been calling me with love,” he wrote under a Hollywood Unlocked post.

"My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6 year old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect.”

Snoop explained that the moment left him struggling to respond to his grandson’s questions. “I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons,” he said, adding that all of his friends know he supports them.

Earlier this month, while speaking on the It’s Giving podcast, the rapper remembered being unsure when his grandson asked how a woman in the film had a baby with another woman.

“I didn’t come in for this sh**. I just came to watch the goddamn movie,” he recalled.

"These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

The movie featured Disney’s first same sex kiss and already been in the spotlight before its release. However, some fans praised the scene as an important step in showing real families on screen.

Screenwriter Lauren Gunderson, who worked on early drafts, also said she was proud to have written the couple into the story.