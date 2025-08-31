Kate and William’s new estate a golden nest egg

Royal Address expected to send property price sky-high.

Princess Kate and Prince William’s latest move is already making headlines in the property world, with experts predicting their new Windsor home will see a dramatic boost in value the moment they step through the door.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have confirmed plans to relocate to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, which they’ve chosen as their long-term “forever” home.

The spacious estate marks an upgrade from their current residence, Adelaide Cottage, where they have lived with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis since 2022.

According to property expert Cal Graham of We Buy Any Home, the royal seal of approval comes with a price tag.

Speaking to GB News, he explained: “Royal connections always add an intangible but very real premium to a property.

If Forest Lodge were ever to come back to market, its association with the Prince and Princess of Wales would almost certainly increase its value beyond the going rate.”

Provenance is everything when it comes to luxury property, and few homes can rival the heritage of their new residence.

“Provenance plays a huge role in luxury property sales whether it’s celebrity ownership or historical significance,” explained property expert Cal Graham.

“For many buyers, that sort of heritage is priceless, and it ensures the property’s place as one of the most significant homes in the country.”

Forest Lodge, a Georgian estate believed to be nearly 328 years old, still boasts its original character, with ornate plaster cornices, marble fireplaces, Venetian windows and a striking half-barrel vaulted hallway ceiling.

Mr Graham added, “While £16 million may sound eye-watering to most of us, for a property of this calibre, location and heritage, it’s not unusual.

At this level of the market, you’re not just buying bricks and mortar you’re investing in extensive land, security and architectural detail that cannot be replicated.

These homes are extremely rare, which is why they command such high price tags, particularly in a part of the country so closely associated with wealth and prestige.”

The property itself underwent a £1.5 million restoration in 2001 and had already been valued at around £16 million before the Waleses announced their move. Now, with the royal connection, its worth is expected to climb even higher.

“Windsor and Ascot are already prime markets, but when a royal family chooses to live there, interest inevitably spikes,” he told GB News.

“Buyers and investors start looking more closely at the area, and it reinforces its reputation as one of the most desirable places to live in the UK. You can almost guarantee an uplift in attention for properties in the surrounding postcodes.”

According to Graham, Forest Lodge is a particularly interesting choice for William and Kate. “The Windsor and Ascot area has always carried a reputation for exclusivity, but it also offers something every family values community and convenience,” he said.

With top-rated schools, open green space, and excellent links to London, the location ticks all the boxes for affluent buyers and, in this case, the future King and Queen.

For George, Charlotte, and Louis, it offers the chance to grow up in surroundings that feel rural and secure, yet still close to the capital.

“It’s a classic move for high-profile families,” Graham explained. “They want a home life that feels removed from the spotlight without being completely disconnected from the capital.”