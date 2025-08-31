Kim Kardashian reportedly takes therapy to cope with post-divorce trauma

Kim Kardashian is reportedly exploring a variety of healing methods, including hypnotherapy, as she works through what sources are calling "deep scars" left by her marriage to Ye.

According to reports, her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was the one who initially encouraged the Skims mogul to seek help to deal with the trauma from the past relationship.

In addition to traditional therapy, an insider revealed to Heatworld magazine that Kim has turned to hypnotherapy, a tool she has used before to address past issues.

"Kim’s used hypnosis in the past as part of her therapy, to clear old trauma and she does find it helps,” the source shared.

However, the path to healing is not an easy one. The insider cautioned that the emotional wounds from the marriage are significant, explaining, “Unfortunately the scars from Kanye are very deep, so this isn’t a one and done sort of healing journey.”

Kim is reportedly seeking every tool she can find to aid her recovery. The source noted her commitment to the process, revealing, “She is turning to all sorts of things to try to get through this and she goes twice a week to hypnotherapy right now but may ramp it up because it’s really helping.”

Throughout their very public relationship, Kim was open about the difficulties she faced, especially with Ye’s unpredictable behaviour. In a tearful episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she spoke candidly about her struggle, expressing her hope to see glimpses of the person she fell in love with.

At the time, she said, “It’s really confusing to me…so different to the person that I married, because that’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I’d do anything to get that person back.”

The celebrity couple, who married in 2014, finalised their divorce in 2022.