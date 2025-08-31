How Princess Sophie look stirred tensions with Princess Diana

Rewriting history can be a tricky business, but for royal author Sean Smith, it’s all about the details.

According to Smith, the Duchess of Edinburgh, formerly Sophie Rhys-Jones, once made a seemingly small "mistake" that contributed to a frosty relationship with Princess Diana. The unexpected culprit? Her hair.

During the 1990s, when Sophie was dating Prince Edward, she reportedly adopted a hairstyle strikingly similar to Diana’s. This blonde bob, as described by Smith, “didn’t suit her as well as it did the Princess.”

Inevitably, this led to "superficial comparisons" in the public eye. As one of the most photographed women in the world, Diana was a dominant force, and the media’s focus on Sophie was only sharpened by the resemblance.

The similarity didn't go unnoticed by Diana herself. Smith claims that in private, Diana could be quite "cutting" about the resemblance. He shared a pointed quip that Diana would make when she saw Sophie at an event.

"When she saw Sophie approaching at some function, Diana would be heard to mutter, ‘Oh look, here comes my double.’” The comment highlighted how Diana viewed Sophie's look as an imitation that drew attention but didn't flatter Edward's future wife.

The tension between the two women continued, and Smith revealed a significant moment that underscored the awkwardness: Sophie's decision not to attend Diana's funeral in September 1997.

According to Smith, she "reportedly decid[ed] that she looked too like the princess from a distance and that would be upsetting to the vast crowd.” A diplomatic friend, quoted by Smith, simply summarised the dynamic between the two as having "no love lost."

Despite this rocky start, Sophie's journey within the Royal Family has been one of quiet resilience. After marrying Prince Edward in 1999, she steadily built a reputation for her professionalism, discretion, and loyalty to the late Queen Elizabeth II.