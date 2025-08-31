Taylor Swift turns heads with latest Nashville night out

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance in Nashville on Friday night to be there for Brittany Mahomes, as she celebrated her 30th birthday.

The pop star, who recently got engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce, joined the birthday dinner and was spotted sitting beside Mahomes at a lively restaurant gathering.

Photos shared online showed the Grammy winner looking happy and relaxed, as she wore her blond hair loose and appeared to be dressed in a black corset-style top while enjoying the evening with friends.

The party didn't stop at dinner. Earlier in the day, Mahomes’ close friends posted clips from their private jet trip that kicked off the birthday weekend.

The aircraft runway was decorated with balloons in shades of pink and orange, along with a pink carpet and cowgirl-themed touches. The caption read, “Celebrating our girl all weekend. Let’s go, girls.”

Mahomes, who officially turns 30 on Sunday, looked thrilled as she boarded the jet surrounded by friends.

Swift’s appearance quickly became the highlight of the night, as it was one of her first public appearances since announcing her engagement with Kelce.

The newly engaged couple confirmed their news on August 26 by sharing romantic photos from a garden proposal with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

According to insiders, Travis proposed to Taylor a few weeks earlier but the couple chose to keep the moment private before going public.