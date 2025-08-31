Sydney Sweeney finds love again after split from Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney gets involved with Scooter Braun after Jonathan Davino split

Sydney Sweeney has reportedly found love again after parting ways with Jonathan Davino.

The 27-year-old actress, who often makes headlines for both her personal and professional life, is said to be involved with Justin Bieber’s former manager, Scooter Braun.

According to Star, the Anyone But You star and the 44-year-old music manager were spotted strolling in Venice after Jeff Bezos’ lavish wedding in June 2025.

In a viral TikTok video featuring the rumoured couple, Sweeney was in a stunning black floral dress, while Braun sported a laid-back outfit paired with sunglasses.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Braun has opened up about his personal life with friends. However, the couple reportedly want to keep their relationship private.

This update comes after the Immaculate actress announced her separation with former fiancé Davino, 42, in April 2025, after seven years of dating.

Earlier, the Euphoria alum has sparked rumours of dating her Anyone But You co-star Gen Powell.

However, in March 2024, Sweeney debunked the speculation, calling it “rubbish”.

On professional front, Sweeney is currently gearing up for Euphoria season 3 and recently offered fans a glimpse of her iconic character on Instagram.