Peter Andre defends image as old Katie Price footage resurfaces

Peter Andre has spoken out about criticism of his 'saintly image' amid his ongoing feud with Katie Price, after shocking footage from their reality show resurfaced online.

It all began when the Mysterious Girl singer, 52, issued a statement accusing Katie of spreading 'baseless lies' over the years.

However, things took a major twist when the DailyMail revealed that Peter's team had allegedly portrayed him as a 'saint who had put up with Katie for far too long' following their split in 2009.

Clips from their ITV series are circulating online, with viewers accusing him of being 'manipulative and narcissistic.'

In several scenes, Peter could be seen insulting his ex-wife and blaming her for various domestic mishaps, a behaviour that has not sat well with viewers.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Peter addressed his 'saintly' image, but refused to answer questions directly about Katie.

He said: 'Nobody's perfect in this world. Everyone makes mistakes. But you get the measure of me by meeting me.'

The singer added: 'You will think I am talkative and annoying, or you will think, he's alright, he's harmless.'

For context, Peter shares two children, Princess 18, and Junior Andre, 20, with her ex-wife Katie Price.

He also shares three children with his second wife, Emily: Arabella, one, Millie,11 and Theo, eight.