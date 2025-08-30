Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, other celebs hit with new AI disaster

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez should have been enjoying the new chapter in their lives but they received some bad news about a new disaster wave that is sweeping Hollywood.

Swift and Gomez, along with Anne Hathaway, are just few of the celebrities who found themselves in a middle of a shocking new development made in the online world.

Tech company, Meta, which owns multiple social media platform had created “dozens of flirty social-media chatbots” of the stars “without their permission”, reported Reuters.

While many of these chatbots were created by the users online – the bots having names and likenesses of celebrities”, it was discovered that a Meta employee had produced at least three, including two “parody” bots of the Lover hitmaker.

An alarming detail that the report pointed out was that child celebrities, including 16-year-old Walker Scobel, were not safe from the chatbots.

Meta had allowed users to create publicly available chatbots of child celebrities and could ask them of AI-generated content – which includes but not limited to NSFW images.

The spokesman for the company said that the AI tools “shouldn’t have created intimate images of the famous adults or any pictures of child celebrities” and acknowledged the “failures of the company’s enforcement of its own policies, which prohibit such content”.

Anne Hathaway’s representative shared that the actress was aware of her intimate images on the platform and that she is considering action.

Meanwhile, representatives of Swift, Johansson, Gomez and other celebrities who were depicted in Meta chatbots either didn’t respond to questions or declined to comment.

This is not the first time celebrities’ rights for using their likeness had come into question. The Black Widow actress previously sued OpenAI for using the likeness of her voice for their bot despite turning them down. It remains to be seen what action the rest of Hollywood will be taking.