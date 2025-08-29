Shania Twain takes trip down memory lane on milestone moment

Shania Twain looked back fondly on her journey from humble beginnings to her incredible achievements on a special occasion.

On Thursday, August 28, the country music star celebrated her 60th birthday with two stunning photos.

The first photo was a rare snapshot of the Queen of Country Pop from the ‘80s, while the next one had her stealing the spotlight with an age-defying look in a crisp white button-up shirt.

"No inhibitions, make no conditions/Get a little out of line," written in the background of her second picture, are lyrics from her hit 1997 song.

The Grammy winner made her milestone birthday more memorable with a heart touching note.

"Happy birthday to me! How can I be 60? So glad to have kept some photos from this time in the 80s when I had no idea what was ahead of me and Shania f**king Twain didn’t exist yet," the You’re Still The One singer wrote, attaching a laughing emoji.

"I can’t begin to explain how grateful I am for the life that i have," she continued. "For my family, friends, fans and the inspiration I get from all of you [red heart emoji]."

Twain, who has sold over 100 million records throughout her decades old career, wrapped up the caption, writing, "I’ve tried to stay true to myself along the way and that’s my intention moving forward into the next chapter."