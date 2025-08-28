Ariana Grande brings ‘Eternal Sunshine’ to London in 2026

Ariana Grande stirs excitement after dropping schedule for upcoming residency

Ariana Grande recently set the internet abuzz after unveiling her London residency for The Eternal Sunshine Tour.

The 32-year-old singer, who rose to fame with her debut album Yours Truly in 2013, is set to perform in London in 2026.

On Thursday, August 28, the We can’t be friends hitmaker shared the tour schedule on Instagram.

The post featured the Wicked star with a beam of light flashing across her right eye.

She captioned the post, “See you next year. North America: 9.9 presale / 9.10 onsale (10am local). London: 9.16 presale / 9.18 onsale (10am local). Presale sign up open now thru 9.7 (11am et, 2pm et, 7pm bst).”

According to the schedule, the Grammy Award winner will kick off her tour in North America in June 2026.

In addition, she’ll also stop in Oakland, Los Angeles, Austin, Sunrise, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, and Chicago.

The Side to Side singer is set for a five-night residency at The O2 in London from August 15 to 23, 2026.

This marks Grande’s seventh studio album, which was announced in March 2024.

The Eternal Sunshine includes nine bonus tracks along with six new songs.

On acting front, the Swindle star is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Wicked: For Good.