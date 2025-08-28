Dua Lipa, fiancé Callum Turner’s relationship takes new form

Callum Turner stays by Dua Lipa’s side as singer tours all around the world

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have gotten better and better together as the pair support each other in their respective careers.

The 30-year-old pop superstar gives fans glimpses into her life with her fiancé, 35, as the two travel around the world.

The Training Season hitmaker hopped on her European Leg of Radical Optimism tour with the actor joining her.

“It worked out that he was available to travel with her, and she loves having him by her side,” a source told Us Weekly.

The insider went on to add that the fiancés have turned into each other’s best friends. “Dua and Callum just have the best time together. They are like best friends. Every time she has downtime, they try to sneak off for a little trip together.”

They continued, “Callum is very protective of her as well. When they are out together, he just takes on that role. He’s so in love with her and is a real romantic.”

The Boys in the Boat actor has already found his place in Lipa’s family, as the source said, “[Dua] has a great support system with her … Callum fits in so seamlessly with her family. It’s really been so easy from the beginning.”

The lovebirds started dating last year and confirmed their engagement this year in June.