Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce house hunting journey: source

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on the hunt for their 'perfect' family home

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are looking for a new home ground for their future family together, as they settle into a new relationship.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 35, have been rumoured to be house hunting for a while now, since they were spotted viewing an estate back in July in Ohio.

The couple, who come from different places – Swift being a Pennsylvania native and Kelce coming from Cleveland, Ohio, still have to decide where they want to settle, as a source told Us Weekly that they are weighing in on “different destinations.”

The NFL star now lives in Kansas, near the Arrowhead Stadium where his team plays, while the Anti-Hero hitmaker has homes in New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville and many other cities.

“They aren’t 100 percent sure where they will plant roots, so that’s why they have been looking around,” the insider continued.

The house hunting update comes after Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, in a joint Instagram post.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they captioned a series of photos from the proposal.