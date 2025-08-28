Selena Gomez admits Taylor Swift was right about 'real love' all along

Selena Gomez is taking a sweet trip down memory lane all the way back to a message from Taylor Swift that now feels more meaningful than ever.

After welcoming her best friend to the fiancee club, the Only Murders in the Building star shared a resurfaced tweet from Swift dating back to 2009.

Reflecting on love, hope, and growing up, the heartfelt message read, "@selenagomez Real love still happens sometimes. It’s not just something we make up when we’re nine. I have to believe that. You do too."

Alongside snapshots from their respective engagement announcements, the Calm Down singer posted the old tweet.

The pop duo has been inseparable since the late 2000s, when Gomez, now 33, was dating Nick Jonas and Swift, now 35, was linked to his brother, Joe Jonas.

Over the years, they've supported each other through thick and thin, from cheering for each other in award shows to consoling after breakups, and now, they’re both celebrating true love around the same time.

Earlier this week, Travis Kelce got down on one knee and proposed to the Lover songstress in a flower-filled garden, just six months after Benny Blanco popped the question to Gomez in December 2024.

Now, with both besties engaged, that 2009 message about "real love" feels more like a promise fulfilled than just teenage hope.

Moreover, Swifties and Selenators can’t get enough of their idols stepping into a new era.