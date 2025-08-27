Meghan Markle recalls her 'horrible' mistake the night Prince Harry proposed

Meghan Markle opens up about her culinary disaster the night Prince Harry popped the question

Meghan Markle’s engagement night with Prince Harry didn’t go exactly as planned.

In season 2 of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which premiered August 26, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, opened up about the roast chicken she prepared the night Harry, 40, popped the question.

The couple — now parents to 6-year-old Prince Archie and 4-year-old Princess Lilibet — got engaged in November 2017 after just over a year of dating. But Meghan revealed her go-to recipe nearly spoiled the moment.

"This is a by-heart recipe. It's a classic and it's nourishing, and I have done it so many times that now I can do it with my eyes closed," Meghan explained to her guest, chef Samin Nosrat. "I roasted a chicken the night my husband proposed to me... I made a horrible chicken that night. I mean, truly, truly terrible."

The former Suits actress added, “The point is, you can make a terrible chicken, and someone is still going to appreciate the thought.”

Harry and Meghan first shared in their 2017 engagement interview that he proposed during a "cosy night" at Nottingham Cottage while they were "trying to roast" a chicken together.

In their 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke recalled popping champagne while Meghan was prepping the bird. "That kind of slightly gave the game away," he joked.