Prince William, Princess Kate unveil passion project after Meghan's big day

Prince William and Princess Kate unveil their new sustainable farming initiative

Prince William and Princess Kate are pushing ahead with their passion projects just as Meghan Markle marked a major milestone with season two of her Netflix series.

On Wednesday, August 26, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to their official Instagram run by Kensington Palace to share an update on their sustainable farming initiative. As Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, William and Kate shared the Duchy of Cornwall’s latest project: Focus Farms.

“The Duchy of Cornwall has identified seven Focus Farms across its 130,000 acre estate leading the way in testing and showcasing sustainable farming on the journey to net zero,” the post’s caption read.

“Through collaboration, knowledge sharing, and open discussion of their successes and challenges, Focus Farms are creating a blueprint for regenerative agriculture to share with others,” the caption continued.

Although the couple has been vacationing in Balmoral with King Charles and the wider royal family, their projects have kept momentum.

The timing of the announcement stood out, landing just one day after the Duchess of Sussex released the second season of With Love, Meghan on Netflix.