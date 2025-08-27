Kate Middleton steps back from 'intense' royal life

Kate Middleton and Prince William made an important decision about the future Queen's role as an active working member of the royal family, especially after her cancer battle.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 through an emotional video message.

She underwent preventative chemotherapy, and at the beginning of 2025, Princess Catherine announced that she had completed her treatment, but the road to recovery is long.

Since her health woes, it has been observed that the mother-of-three stepped back from 'intense' and back-to-back royal engagements in order to focus on her complete recovery.

According to US Weekly, "Kate’s outlook has changed, and her priorities have shifted."

An insider claimed that the royal couple has taken a key step to take care of their children and safeguard their mental well-being.

"While they take their responsibilities very seriously, they are not afraid to say no when necessary," added the source.

The Princess of Wales "knows visibility is crucial for maintaining the monarchy’s profile, but she doesn’t need to be at everything. She’s [being more] intentional."

It is important to mention that there are reports that Princess Kate is set to make a key appearance alongside her husband, Prince William, at the upcoming high-profile visit of Donald Trump to support King Charles.