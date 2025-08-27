Royal family reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce fairytale proposal

Prince and Princess of Wales react to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce fairytale proposal

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex reacted to the engagement news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, which took social media by storm on Tuesday.

Swift, who recently announced her album The Life of a Showgirl, confirmed the heartwarming news of engagement on her Instagram that showed moments from a romantic garden proposal.

The Lover hitmaker also revealed her diamond ring while writing, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The royal household’s official account, managed by the Prince and Princess of Wales, liked the post shortly after it went live.

The Duchess of Sussex also showed her support through her personal profile, @meghan, joining a long list of celebrities who expressed their excitement.

However, the royals have already shared some memorable moments with Swift before the announcement. In June last year, the Prince of Wales attended the music icon's London Eras Tour concert with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

In the viral clips, the three were seen dancing to Shake It Off and later posed backstage for a selfie with Swift and Kelce.

Meghan created her own memory with the Anti Hero singer in August 2023 when she attended the Los Angeles leg of the Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium.

During the Fearless segment, when Swift invited the crowd to relive their school days, the Duchess stood up and sang along to You Belong with Me.

Furthermore, the engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce quickly became one of the most talked about love stories of the year, arriving just ahead of the NFL season.