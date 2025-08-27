Victoria Beckham hit with major setback as fashion empire faces loss

Victoria Beckham’s business empire faced another major financial blow as it recorded its twelfth year of losses.

Despite strong demand for luxury bags and a growing skincare range, the company reported losses of £4.5 million for 2024, compared to £3 million the year before.

The latest results marked the twelfth year of losses for Victoria Holdings, which has now built up more than £68 million in red ink over the past decade.

Even so, company bosses remained upbeat, saying there was “strong consumer demand and continued brand momentum across both fashion and beauty” and that the business had been “rightsized.”

The accounts also showed a £4.1 million loan was due for repayment next week. Auditors at BDO expressed concern, warning that reliance on extending the loan raised “significant doubt” over the company’s future.

Bosses said that they were confident agreement would be reached before the deadline and insisted additional funding would be made available if needed.

The Beckhams have been among the biggest supporters of the brand, pumping millions into the business over the years. Since the start of 2025, Victoria, David Beckham, and private equity backers at Neo Investment Partners provided a further £6.2 million.

However, that came on top of £6.9 million injected the previous year.

While sales jumped by 26 percent to £112.7 million in 2024, Victoria's fashion empire continued to post heavy losses.