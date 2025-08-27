Taylor Swift celebrates engagement with record breaking New Heights surprise

Taylor Swift officially secured a new Guinness World Record after her guest appearance on the New Heights podcast drew record breaking viewership.

The episode, hosted by NFL brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, reached 1.3 million concurrent viewers on YouTube, as it became the highest number ever recorded for a podcast livestream on the platform.

Guinness World Records later confirmed the achievement, recognising it as the most concurrent podcast views in YouTube history.

Swift’s global fan base, known as Swifties, tuned in from all over the world to watch the highly anticipated conversation.

The New Heights podcast enjoyed a strong following because of the Kelce brothers’ mix of humour and sports commentary.

However, Swift’s presence pushed the show to a new level, bringing together both sports and pop culture audiences. YouTube also confirmed that the viewership numbers surpassed all previous records set by other major podcast broadcasts.

Analysts believe this milestone could reshape the role of celebrity guest appearances in the podcasting space.

Apart from Swift's recent milestone, the Lover hitmaker, who recently announced her album, got engaged to her longtime beau NFL star Travis Kelce.

On Tuesday, August 26, Swift turned to her official Instagram to make the delightful announcement.

She wrote: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

The move, according to Taylor Swift, was something she said in a 2023 Time magazine interview was “metal as hell.”