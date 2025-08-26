Elon Musk files antitrust lawsuit against Apple, OpenAI

Elon Musk, founder of AI chatbot Grok, has launched an antitrust lawsuit against rival OpenAI and Apple, blaming the technology giants for conspiring to crush competition in the artificial intelligence market through a recently announced partnership.

The tech billionaire’s xAI filed a 61-page complaint in Texas federal court criticizing the collaboration between the ChatGPT developer and iPhone maker to represent an illegal alliance designed to maintain AI sector dominance during a technological shift.

"This is a tale of two monopolists joining forces to ensure their continued dominance in a world rapidly driven by the most powerful technology humanity has ever created," the lawsuit reads.

Musk's legal action follows his public criticism two weeks ago regarding app store parent company's alleged preferential treatment of OpenAI's product in App Store rankings, which he claimed disadvantaged competing AI services including his xAI's Grok chatbot.

The lawsuit describes iOS creator as viewing AI advancement as an existential threat to its iPhone ecosystem, prompting what Musk characterizes as collusion with rival tech mogul to protect their respective market positions.

OpenAI responded by calling the filing: "We are consistent with Mr. Musk's ongoing pattern of harassment."

The legal battle echoes concerns raised in a separate Justice Department antitrust case against Apple regarding restrictions on so-called super apps that could potentially compete with core iPhone functionality.