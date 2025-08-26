Harry Potter director slams controversial TV remake

Chris Columbus, the man who first brought Harry Potter on the big screen, gave a firm answer when asked if he would join HBO’s new television remake of the magical story.

The 66 year old director said his part in the franchise was already complete.

“No, I’ve done it, you saw my version. There’s nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter,” Columbus told Variety.

The filmmaker directed Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001 and the Chamber of Secrets in 2002. He later stepped away, saying that the long hours and heavy workload kept him away from his young children.

He explained that he was missing family dinners and realised he could not commit to many more years without being present for them.

After his departure, other directors took charge. Alfonso Cuarón made The Prisoner of Azkaban, Mike Newell directed The Goblet of Fire, and David Yates handled the final four films.

Columbus, however, admitted he didn't have any desire to return but said the new series have a chance to include details from the books that were left out of the films.

“The great thing about it is that with the first and second and third book, we wanted to do it all. We wanted to bring all of that onto the screen, and we didn’t have the opportunity.”

He also spoke about J.K. Rowling role in reboot, saying he did not agree with her views and found the situation “sad.”

HBO remake is set for 2027 and will introduce new stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair as Ron.