Kylie Jenner marks Jesus Guerrero’s 35th birthday with heartfelt message

Kylie Jenner pays heartfelt tribute to late hairstylist

Kylie Jenner paid a heartfelt tribute to her late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, six months after his passing.

The 28-year-old star, who shared a close bond with Guerrero, remembered him on what would have been his 35th birthday.

On Saturday, August 23, the beauty mogul shared a picture on her Instagram Stories, featuring a small birthday cake with candles waiting to be blown out.

Tagging her fellow makeup artist Ariel Tejada, she captioned the image, “Not a day goes by that we don’t think about you @jesushair. Happy heavenly birthday. You’re forever loved and missed.”

The heartfelt tribute came shortly after Guerrero’s cause of death was revealed.

According to the Los Angeles County medical examiner, the hairstylist died of pneumonia and a fungal infection.

Guerrero tragically passed away on Saturday, February 22, at a hospital in Los Angeles.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star expressed sorrow over his death on Instagram with a heartbreaking tribute.

She penned, “Jesus was more than my friend — he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter. Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend.

“The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. And I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. A true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.”

Guerrero was buried in Houston, Texas, a month after his passing. Jennifer Lopez and Jenner attended his final rites.