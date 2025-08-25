Taylor Swift dishes on 'unique' first date with Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift became a power couple after getting together in 2023

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce usually keep the details of their relationship private, but they have delighted fans by offering a “fun … little peak” into the beginning of their romance in The Kingdom.

The six-part ESPN series about the Kansas City Chiefs sheds light on how the pop superstar and the star athlete, both 35, came together and fell in love despite being from very different walks of lives.

Clark Hunt, the owner of the NFL team, in his interview with People Magazine, teased that the documentary shares a “unique” perspective into the Grammy winner’s relationship with the tight end, which they have never discussed before.

"There were definitely some elements of that where there were some new things that we learned,” Hunt, 60, said at the screening of the series.

"We all lived the experience of having her join the Chief's Kingdom a couple of years ago, and hearing the recounting of her coming to that first game, really from her perspective, I thought was really unique," continued Hunt.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker made her debut at Kelce’s game on September 23, 2023. Swift was joined by her boyfriend’s mom Donna Kelce and the two were seen enjoying the game together at the Arrowhead Stadium.

The Eras Tour performer’s presence proved to be lucky for Kelce since his team won the game over Chicago Bears, and he scored a touchdown.