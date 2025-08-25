Quickstyle teases Arijit Singh collab after performing with Ed Sheeran

After vibing to the high-energy track Sapphire with Ed Sheeran, Quickstyle wasted no time hinting at their next big collaboration.

On Sunday, August 24, the Norwegian hip-hop crew sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a surprise joint Instagram reel with the British pop star.

The video shows Sheeran joining the viral dance trio for a playful performance featuring Bhangra-inspired moves and a cheeky nod to Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan with his iconic open-arm pose.

Fans were thrilled to see the Perfect hitmaker dancing with Quickstyle to Sapphire, his Hindi-English fusion track from his upcoming album Play.

However, the excitement didn’t stop there. Many fans began asking for another dream collab with Bollywood’s beloved playback singer, Arijit Singh.

“Now a beautiful collab with Arijit Singh,” one fan commented, echoing dozens of similar requests.

To everyone’s surprise, Quickstyle’s Suleman Malik jumped into the comments to respond: “Next is Arijit,” he teased, sending fans into an even bigger meltdown.

For the unversed, Sapphire is a track featuring Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh, with a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

It was released on June 5, 2025, and has quickly become a fan favourite ahead of Sheeran’s upcoming album Play, which is slated to premiere on September 12.

Quickstyle was formed by twins Suleman and Bilal Malik along with their childhood friend Nasir Sirikhan.

The group is known for combining global street dance with cultural elements. The trio went viral in June 2022 and has since continued to grow a massive international following.