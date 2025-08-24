Sabrina Carpenter gives subtle nod to Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter may have given a subtle nod to her ex boyfriend Barry Keoghan while marking a major milestone.

The Espresso hitmaker celebrated the one-year anniversary of her critically acclaimed album Short n’ Sweet, which earned her both her first No. 1 and her first Grammy win.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, August 24, the 26-year-old pop sensation shared a long n sweet post to commemorate the album's anniversary, which she released during her romance with The Batman star.

"Pausing from MBF to say happy one year of Short n’ Sweet," she wrote in the caption. "This album is one of my most prized possessions and brought me closer to myself as well as so many beautiful people and places."

Among her messages of appreciation, the Taste singer added, "Thank you to all my friends i got to make every song with, every video with, create the live shows with. One of the most fun years I’ve had in my whole life [kisses emoji]"

"I’ll never take it for granted!!! Love you all infinitely," she wrote before wrapping up, "SNS for life."

While Carpenter didn’t name names, her grateful message might also include Keoghan, 32, since he starred in the music video for Please Please Please, the chart topping track from her sixth album.

In the music video, the Saltburn actor plays the songstress’ bad-boy boyfriend who keeps getting into trouble, with her bailing him out and eventually tying him up.

For the unversed, Carpenter and Keoghan dated for about a year, with their romance beginning in late 2023 and ending in a breakup around December 2024.

Reports indicate the split was amicable, with both parties prioritising their respective careers and parted ways to focus on it.