Hailey Bieber takes a dig at Sydney Sweeney amid ad controversy

Sydney Sweeney remains under fire for jeans ad as Hailey Bieber makes mocking statement

Hailey Bieber has given her opinion on the Sydney Sweeney jeans ad controversy which has surrounded the actress for a while now.

The 28-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Saturday, August 23, and shared the Gap and Katseye collaboration ad which mocked the Euphoria star’s American Eagle ad under backlash.

The Rhode founder wrote, “I love great creative direction, and gap has my favorite denim right now.”

Bieber was referring to the dig the Gap ad took on the AE ad which was accused to be white supremacist because of the wordplay on “jeans” and “genes” in the video.

The Katseye ad marketed the jeans as “better for everyone” and won hearts for the diversity in the cast – since the band includes popstars from all over the world.

The original ad featured Sweeney saying, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue."

Although the Anything But You actress has not addressed the backlash, the brand released a statement in the actress’ defence.

However, the criticism still continues on social media.