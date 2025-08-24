Ed Sheeran shocks fans with unexpected duet: Watch

Ed Sheeran never fails to surprise fans with his unexpected musical adventures and his latest concert was no exception.

After thrilling fans with his new song Sapphire, in collaboration with Hindi singer Arijit Singh, the pop star has now added a new language to his growing resume: Swedish.

On Sunday, August 24, the Perfect singer shared a video from a recent show where he invited Swedish rapper 1.Cuz , his longtime friend and past collaborator, to join him on stage.

The duo had previously performed Sheeran’s song 2step at 1.Cuz’s concert earlier in the week.

This time, they switched roles, performing 1.Cuz’s Swedish-language track Försent at Sheeran’s concert, but only on the condition that 1.Cuz teach him Swedish.

"I’ve known @1.cuz now for a long time, weve become close friends, we’ve collaborated on a #1 song together, and I love him as a human being," the Shape Of You hitmaker wrote in the caption. "We played 2step together at his show on Thursday, so I said we should do Försent at mine, if he taught me Swedish."

He then cheekily asked, "How was my Swedish?" before signing off with a warm message to fans: "Love you Stockholm, ’til next time."

Fans quickly flooded the comments with praise, with one stating, "Clearly approved."

"Never thought I’d hear Ed singing in Swedish [heart eyes and fire emoji]," another wrote. A third remarked, "Amazing! Well done! (Bra jobbat!)."

A fourth chimed in saying, "Are you sure you’re not Swedish, Ed?" seemingly playfully giving nod to the singer’s surprisingly accurate accent.

Though Sheeran’s official discography is largely in English, he loves to play with different sounds and languages.