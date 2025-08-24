Florence Pugh’s brother ditches Game of Thrones for drastic new path

Toby Sebastian offers private songwriting classes

Florence Pugh’s brother Toby Sebastian is swapping the screen for the studio in a dramatic career move.

The actor, who fans will remember as Trystane Martell in Game of Thrones and as Andrea Bocelli in the biopic The Music of Silence, has now turned his focus to music and he’s inviting fans to join him on the journey.

This month he reached out to his mailing list to announce that he’s launching private songwriting sessions.

The former Game of Thrones actor is now advertising 90 minute private sessions for £150, or a discounted package of four lessons for £500.

Beginners are welcome, but there’s one catch students must already know how to play either piano or guitar.

Promising to “dive deep into the art of writing,” Toby brings more than star power to the table.

With over 50,000 monthly Spotify listeners, two studio albums, and several singles under his belt, he has firmly established himself as a rising singer-songwriter.

Music clearly runs in the family. In 2021, he teamed up with his Oscar-nominated sister Florence for the dreamy track Midnight, with Toby on guitar and vocals and Florence providing backing harmonies.

The pair also performed together in its intimate music video, showcasing their sibling bond.

Meanwhile, Florence continues to dominate Hollywood, with standout roles in Little Women, Don’t Worry Darling, Oppenheimer, and Dune: Part Two.