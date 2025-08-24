King Charles sends private letter after Prince Harry’s secret tribute

King Charles praised resilience and courage in times of hardships and extended his sincere wishes I heartfelt letter, just days after estranged son Prince Harry made a quiet tribute at an emotional event.

The monarch, who has a little more political inclination in world affairs compared to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, sent a message to mark a special occasion in Ukraine.

“Dear Mr. President!” The king began in the letter shared by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“My wife and I sincerely congratulate you and the people of Ukraine on the occasion of Independence Day,” he continued. “I keep feeling the greatest and deepest admiration for the unbreakable courage and spirit of the Ukrainian people. I remain hopeful that our countries will be able to further work closely together to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

“My wife and I are delighted to extend our warmest and most sincere wishes to you and all Ukrainians for the coming year,” he wrote signing off with “King Charles III”.

In response, Zelenskyy wrote that he was “grateful” for the “cordial wishes” and it were “a true inspiration for our people during the difficult time of war”.

The emotional message from the King came just days after he was reduced to tears during the 80th anniversary service of VJ Day earlier this month. Moreover, to mark the important occasion, Prince Harry gave a quiet tribute to Prince Philip in a note left at the National Memorial Arboretum.

One of Harry’s friends had placed the wreath made of poppies and the Duke of Sussex’s letter honouring his late grandfather after Charles and Camilla had left.

Charles’s former butler believes that Harry’s move would have been “appreciated” by his cancer-stricken father as it didn’t “hijack” the occasion.

“This is a sign of Harry trying not to step on his father’s feet and trying to show that he wants to show his respect, especially to Prince Philip,” the butler said.

The words of the monarch could have been a reflection of his wish to finally reconcile with his son as peace talks continue between Montecito and Buckingham Palace.