Daniel Dae Kim hints at exciting project with romantic twist

Daniel Dae, Hollywood star who is best known for his roles in sci-fi and action projects, revealed that he would love to take on a romantic lead.

The 57-year-old actor told PEOPLE, “I would love to be a romantic lead. Just boy meets girl, but I am getting a bit old for that, so it may be man meets woman.”

Daniel also spoke about the challenges Asian actors face in Hollywood, noting that they rarely get cast as romantic leads.

He said he is glad to see the industry slowly changing and hopes to be part of breaking that barrier. “Traditionally in America, someone who looks like me does not get the girl. I’m so glad to see that changing. I really hope that's a barrier that not only our community breaks, but one that I get to participate in breaking,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Stowaway star made history as the first Asian actor to be nominated for a Tony Award for Best Lead Actor for his performance in Yellow Face, the revival of David Henry Hwang’s play.

However, he called the nomination a dream come true and said it reflects progress in the industry. “We’ve made a lot of progress, but there’s still a ways to go … the next step is for an Asian man to win that category."

Daniel also stars in the new Prime Video series Butterfly as a former intelligence operative, as he shared that he enjoys performing his own stunts and takes pride in doing so while also taking moments to appreciate his career and achievements.