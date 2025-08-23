Noah Cyrus shares what Miley's 'Hannah Montana' years really taught her

Noah Cyrus made a few guest appearances on 'Hannah Montana'

Noah Cyrus grew up with a front-row seat to her older sister Miley’s rise to superstardom, and she says it taught her more than any advice ever could about her own music career.

Speaking to People magazine in an interview published August 23, the 25-year-old singer said it was particularly her Grammy-winner sister’s early career as Hannah Montana that taught her some priceless lessons.

“I really saw [her early career] from the perspective of a sister and as a kid. By the time she was done with Hannah [Montana], I wasn't even driving a car yet — I didn't even drive when she was doing Bangerz, so that puts it into perspective,” Noah said.

“But of course, there's situations that you experience, and you're like, ‘Okay, I will keep that in mind for the future and for: If that happens to me, how do I handle it?’” she added, calling Miley a “great role model.”

Noah launched her own music career at just 15, releasing her breakout single Make Me (Cry) a year later.

Over the years, the sisters have also shared the stage, teaming up on I Got So High That I Saw Jesus in 2020 and Dolly Parton’s Jolene in 2022.

Notably, Noah also made a few guest appearances on Hannah Montana.