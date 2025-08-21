Taylor Swift hilariously warms up with Travis Kelce in new podcast BTS: Watch

Taylor Swift helped Jason and Travis Kelce break records with her debut appearance on 'New Heights'

Taylor Swift tapped into her showbiz training to warm up her vocals for her debut on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce.

A new behind-the-scenes video from the NFL brothers’ record-breaking New Heights podcast with the pop megastar last week captured their warm-up routine before recording.

Each member of the iconic trio had their own method for getting into the zone.

“Oh, my gosh, Jason!” Travis, 35, exclaimed in the clip, while his brother Jason, 37, fired off a string of tongue twisters to loosen everyone up for the two-hour taping: “Ow now brown cow,” he repeated.

But Swift, 35, chose a more classic route, practicing lip trills as part of her vocal prep.

“I’m really excited!” Travis shouted, hyping up the room before Jason called everyone to order. “Here we go. Here we go,” Jason said, signalling the start.

Swift’s guest spot on the August 13 episode was more than just lighthearted fun (though that did constitute a major part of it). The podcast shattered streaming records, marking her highly anticipated debut on New Heights.

During the episode, she also dropped a major announcement: her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, is coming out on October 3.