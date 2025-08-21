No immediate plans to construct cricket stadium in Islamabad: CDA

This undated image shows local match being played at the Islamabad Club Cricket Ground. — Facebook/@IslamabadClubIslamabad

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday dismissed reports of the construction of international cricket stadium in Islamabad.

"There is currently no plan to construct a cricket stadium in Islamabad," he says while speaking to Geo News.

Randhawa shared that CDA is actively working on sports infrastructure across the city. He confirmed that 25 cricket and 25 football grounds will be developed to promote sports among the youth.

Randhaw also revealed that the CDA is upgrading the ground in F-9 Park, with technical assistance from former cricketer Rashid Latif.

As for a dedicated cricket stadium, Randhawa said discussions have taken place with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), but the decision will depend on expert consultation.

"Experts will help us identify a suitable location for a future cricket stadium in Islamabad," he added.

The CDA chief also stressed the importance of building pitches that meet international standards in all upcoming cricket grounds.

Randhawa said that promoting multiple sports in the capital is a priority of the capital administration and that various sports facilities are being planned to meet the needs of Islamabad's growing population.