China’s Xi Jinping marks 60 years of Tibet autonomy with rare visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping made a surprise visit to Tibet on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, marking the 60th anniversary of Tibet's designation as an autonomous region under Chinese rule.

During his visit, he addressed over 20,000 people in Lhasa emphasizing political stability, ethnic unity, and economic development, urging residents to cooperate closely with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Since Xi Jinping's initial visit to Tibet in 2021, this marks his second appearance in the tightly-controlled region in his 12 years of presidency.

Other top CCP leaders, including Wang Huning and Cai Qi, also visited alongside Mr. President highlighting the political weight of the occasion and China’s determination to assert authority over the region, long marred by resistance and international scrutiny.

While addressing, Xi also appreciated local authorities for “ a thorough struggle against separatism,” an implicit reference to the continued influence of the exiled Dalai Lama.

The Tibetan spiritual leader, Tenzin Gyatso, currently living in India, has long championed a “middle way” approach seeking genuine autonomy within China, a position Beijing rejects as separatist.

China’s top leadership visited Tibet just months after the 14th Dalai Lama reiterated that only his office, not Beijing, would determine his reincarnation, a claim China contests.

Beijing is also trying to integrate Tibet more closely with the rest of China by introducing policies such as expanding Mandarin language education and economic exchange.

Xi’s visit is marked as a celebration of progress, showcasing his push for infrastructure growth, hydropower development, and environmental protection in the region.

Tibet is considered resource-rich region and is strategically vital in terms of its geographical location in the Himalayan region bordering India.

The visit coincided with diplomatic outreach to India amid ongoing border tensions.