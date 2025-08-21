Cash Warren packs PDA with new beau after Jessica Alba split

Jessica Alba’s estranged husband Cash Warren spotted on date

Jessica Alba’s estranged husband, Cash Warren, has stepped out publicly with model Hana Sun Doerr, confirming his new romance with a cosy night in Beverly Hills.

In photos published by Page Six, the 46-year-old film producer was seen embracing Doerr, 25, and giving her a kiss on the cheek as they arrived for dinner at the upscale Italian spot E. Baldi on Tuesday evening.

Warren kept his look casual in black pants and a matching T-shirt, while Doerr turned heads in a white slip dress paired with a cropped leather jacket and black boots.

The two appeared relaxed and happy, holding hands and laughing as they strolled together.

The dinner date comes shortly after the pair were spotted out in Los Angeles on August 7, where they enjoyed a late-night meal. On that occasion, Warren wore a white T-shirt with dark jeans, while Doerr opted for a black tank top and jeans layered with her signature leather jacket.

Their outings mark Warren’s first public connection since Alba announced earlier this year that their nearly 17-year marriage had come to an end.

In January, the 44-year-old actress and entrepreneur shared the news on Instagram, writing, “I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash.

I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

She emphasized that the split was amicable, adding, “We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be a family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Alba, who co-founded The Honest Company, officially filed for divorce in February, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The former couple shares three children together: Honor, Haven, and Hayes.

With Warren now stepping into the spotlight alongside Doerr, the pair’s public outings suggest he is moving forward while continuing to balance co-parenting with Alba.