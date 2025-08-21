Judge Frank Caprio dies at 88: Last words before death

Frank Caprio, longtime Rhode Island judge and reality TV personality, died on August 20, 2025, at the age of 88 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The famous Judge’s family announced the sad news on the celebrity's official Facebook page: “Judge Frank Caprio passed away peacefully. He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.”

Just a day before his death, on August 19, 2025, Caprio addressed his social media followers from his hospital bed in a video that he had suffered a setback and once more asked for prayers.

The 88-year-old cancer fighter spoke his last words in same clip: “The Almighty above is looking over us, so remember me please.”

Caprio's social media team later posted a photo of him smiling with a thumbs-up, thanking supporters for their love and encouragement.

Suffolk University Law School alumnus began his judicial career in 1985 and served until his retirement in 2023. The viral sensation, due to his empathetic judgments, gained international fame through the courtroom series Caught in Providence.

The Providence Municipal Court–based reality TV show aired from 2018 to 2020 and earned four Daytime Emmy nominations.