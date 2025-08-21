Denise Richards wants Aaron Phypers and family out of Calabasas home

Denise Richards new filing for house amid Aaron Phypers divorce

Denise Richards is asking the court for permission to get into the Calabasas home she once shared with estranged husband Aaron Phypers, as their divorce battle continues.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 54-year-old actress has requested that Phypers, 52, along with his parents and brother, vacate the property so she can collect her belongings and dogs without violating the temporary restraining order currently in place.

Richards explained in the filing that although both she and Phypers are listed on the lease, she left the home two years ago believing his family would only be staying there temporarily.

She also claimed that at the start of this year, while they were still living in the house together, she told Phypers he would be responsible for covering the rent.

She says she was assured “several times” that his family would soon be leaving.

The actress alleges that the landlord has since tried multiple times to contact Phypers over unpaid rent but has been unsuccessful, resulting in an eviction notice.

In her complaint, Richards wrote, “I left many of my personal items and my late mother's items at the house based on Aaron telling me that his family would be moving back to Canada and we would be moving back into the [property].

If I am not able to [retrieve] my dogs and belongings, I believe my dogs will be harmed and my property destroyed or discarded during the eviction process.”

She further alleged that Phypers and his family members have caused significant damage to the home, leaving it “in a state of disarray.”

Court documents include photos showing removed flooring and rooms filled with boxes, clothes, and scattered papers.

Richards added, “I was shocked at the condition of the home, having not lived there for over two years.”

The filing is the latest development in Richards and Phypers’ ongoing split, which has become increasingly contentious as disputes over property and living arrangements continue to unfold.