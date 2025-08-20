Dub your Facebook, Instagram reels instantly with Meta AI voice translators: Explore how

Meta just announced its new AI feature for Instagram and Facebook content creators, that translates and auto-dubs reels through AI powered language tool.
According to Tech Republic, the American technology company just introduced new AI language tool on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, that will help users create better content by dubbing and translating reels into different dialects opening new reach for content creators or brands.
This new feature automatically translates between English and Spanish language, cloning the creators voice and syncing the audio with the lip movements.
Instagram and Facebook content creators can now activate this feature before publishing by selecting “Translate voices by Meta AI” toggled on the menu list which appear before you publish a reel on your social media account and later preview the dubbed version.
Moreover, in a surprising new addition, Meta also gives you a choice to lips-sync your dubbed videos as well as it favors you with a “review it” option before publishing them.
Furthermore, your translated reels would be labeled as AI generated and surfaced to users who prefer translated languages.
For creators posting on Facebook, this is how you enable the feature:
As per Meta, you can only translate your reels into English and Spanish for now, but it will introduce more language options later.
Meta says that once the translation, dubbing, and lip-syncing process is done, you’ll be notified to review, approve, optionally remove the lip-sync, or delete the translation entirely.
Additionally, you’ll also have the option to report translation errors.
The company also says that it will provide metrics to help creators understand performance by language so that creators can track which languages their audience is watching.
Moreover, with new AI tool, creators can upload up-to 20 translated audio tracks for single Facebook reel through Meta Business suite program.
“We are testing a Meta AI translation tool that will automatically translate the audio of reels, so more people can enjoy your content, even if you speak different languages,” reports Meta.
Moreover, the social media giant tech firm reiterated its longer- term commitment with the launch of the Language Technology Partner Program.
META has been working for this language related feature for long, “We’re seeking partners to collaborate with us on advancing and broadening, Meta’s open-source language technologies, including AI translation technologies.”
“Our efforts are especially focused on underserved languages, in support of UNESCO’s work,” Meta shared.
The new dubbing feature demonstrates Meta’s strategy of embedding AI directly into creative workflows reducing barriers for creators who want to reach audiences across languages.
With this new advance AI language feature, now social media content will be accessible to maximum people, and the posts will boost more reach, lead popularity and generate more profitable businesses.
